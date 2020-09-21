AAP Soccer

Goalless Real Madrid draw at Sociedad

By AAP Newswire

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - AAP

1 of 1

Real Madrid have opened their La Liga title defence with a lacklustre goalless draw at Real Sociedad.

With a squad mostly unchanged from last season, Madrid looked out of rhythm and couldn't get more than a point at the Basque's Anoeta Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's team struggled in attack and needed a good performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to salvage the draw.

Madrid had won 10 of their final 11 league matches last season to clinch a first title in three years.

Madrid's first-round match against Getafe was postponed as they played later into last season after reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who made it to the Champions League quarter-finals, had their first two games postponed and won't start their new campaigns until next weekend.

It's the same for Sevilla, who won the Europa League.

Zidane seelcted a similar line-up to that which won the league title for the 34th time, with the only new starter being playmaker Martin Odegaard - who had been on loan with Sociedad until last season.

He was a surprise starter in place of defensive midfielder Casemiro, a regular for Zidane along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the midfield.

David Silva, who joined Sociedad this summer after a decade at Manchester City, almost enjoyed an ideal debut after coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, but his strike from the edge of the box was blocked by Raphael Varane.

Manuel Pellegrini continued to impress in his coaching return to the Spanish league, leading Real Betis 2-0 over Valladolid for a second straight victory to start the season.

Pellegrini, a former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager, returned to the Spanish league after stints in China and with West Ham in England.

Nabil Fekir opened the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the 10th minute and William Carvalho sealed the victory in the 18th.

Granada also won to make it two wins from as many starts by beating Alaves 2-1 at home with goals by Roberto Soldado in the seventh minute and Darwin Machis in the 79th.

In a match between promoted clubs, Cadiz won 2-0 at Huesca with goals to 35-year-old Alvaro Negredo in the 11th and Jorge Pombo in the 83rd.

Latest articles

Sport

Golf open day

The club’s open day to showcase stage one of our renovations will be held this Sunday, September 6. There will be nine holes of golf for those interested, with a 10am hit-off. This will be followed by lunch and refreshments. The day will also be...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Rams Sporting Globe Comp

It was on to volleyball on Thursday night for the Rams’ Mixed Sporting Globe Competition, held at the Deni Sports Stadium. The footballers have now played basketball, indoor cricket and dodgeball across the first six rounds. Round 7 saw ladder...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Blighty netball report

It was a mixed bag for Blighty’s netballers after taking on Berrigan on their home court in round five of the Picola & District League season on Saturday. The Redeyes managed one win from their three scored games, with the Under 15s victorious...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has arrived in England where he is expected to link up with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory owner contemplates player stand-down

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is considering standing down players amid a pay dispute from A-League clubs and players.

AAP Newswire