Villarreal claim first win of Emery era

By AAP Newswire

Villarreal - AAP

Unai Emery has picked up his first win as Villarreal coach when they beat Eibar 2-1 at home in Spain's La Liga.

Eibar took the lead when Kike Garcia got in behind Raul Albiol to score past Sergio Asenjo on 50 minutes.

Villarreal levelled through Gerard Moreno on 63 minutes and his strike partner Paco Alcacer got the winner nine minutes later.

Moreno played the pass through and Alcacer slotted past Marko Dmitrovic.

The goal stood after the video assistant referee confirmed the scorer was onside.

Emery was happy with his first victory after drawing the season opener against Huesca last weekend.

"There are players who are a little short of being 100 per cent but we will get better," he said.

Emery paid tribute to man-of-the-match Moreno.

"Gerard arrived here when he was just 16 and he really feels the colours. His performances have continued to improve," he said.

"He is now a Spain player and he scored 18 goals last season but he still wants to get better and help the side."

Later on Saturday, Getafe played their first game of the season and picked up all three points beating Osasuna 1-0.

Jaime Mata scored the only goal of the game on 55 minutes.

Celta Vigo accounted for Valencia 2-1 at Balaidos.

Iago Aspas put the host ahead on 13 minutes but Maxi Gomez levelled for Valencia one minute into the second half.

Aspas won the game scoring his second goal with a brilliant free-kick on 57 minutes.

Real Madrid start their title defence away to Real Sociedad on Sunday after not playing in the opening weekend of the season.

Barcelona kick-off their campaign next weekend against Villarreal.

