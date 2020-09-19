AAP Soccer

Burkina Faso star Traore signs for Villa

By AAP Newswire

Bertrand Traore - AAP

1 of 1

Aston Villa have signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at around $A30 million.

"We're delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa," manager Dean Smith said. "He's a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options."

Traore began his career with Villa's Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old striker follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record $A50 million earlier this month.

Villa launch their league campaign at home against Sheffield United on Monday.

Latest articles

National

Search for WA toddler continues into night

A three-year-old boy wearing Spider-Man pyjamas has not been seen since Saturday morning, prompting a major search operation in WA’s southwest.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases drop, flight caps set to lift

There is hope as Australia fights the coronavirus pandemic, with caps on international arrival set to lift and Victoria’s daily infections trending down.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies end Sydney port industrial action

Maritime workers at Sydney’s Port Botany and shipping company DP World have reached a truce in their industrial dispute and will return to negotiations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire