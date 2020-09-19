Bayern humiliate Schalke in season opener

5370537724001

European champions Bayern Munich have crushed Schalke 8-0 with a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and a superb debut from Leroy Sane to make a sensational start to the new Bundesliga season.

Gnabry grabbed his first goal for the hosts with a fine turn and shot in the fourth minute in what turned out to be a one-sided affair that stretched Bayern's unbeaten run to 31 games this year, having now won the last 22 matches in a row.