Bayern 8-goal Bundesliga opening day rout

The new Bundesliga season began in an empty stadium on Friday with eight-time defending champions Bayern Munich routing Schalke 8-0 for a record in the league's opening match.

Germany winger Leroy Sane starred and scored on his Bayern debut, Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick while Jamal Musiala became Bayern's youngest goal scorer at 17 years, 205 days.

Schalke's winless run stretched to 17 games, while Bayern extended their winning run to 22.

It was 3-0 at halftime and Bayern had already missed a host of chances.

"It was superb from us," coach Hansi Flick said.

"Before the game we wanted this to be a game that would define where we are at this stage and my players did it very well.

"We wanted to show that in this season again we are here."

The Allianz Arena game took place without fans despite plans for 7,500 spectators to attend.

A spike in local coronavirus infections forced authorities to lock out fans.

Treble winners Bayern showed no ill effect from the supporters' absence, nor the short break of 26 days after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the biggest opening night win since 2016 when Bayern routed Werder Bremen 6-0.

Gnabry got the side off to a flying start in the fourth minute when he unleashed a fine strike to open the scoring.

Schalke managed to hold out until the 19th, when Leon Goretzka scored against his former side with Thomas Muller laying the ball back.

Robert Lewandowski got off the mark from the penalty spot in the 31st, after he'd been fouled by Ozan Kabak.

Sane set up Gnabry's second goal in the 47th and repeated the trick to help his Germany teammate complete his hat-trick in the 59th.

Lewandowski set up Muller in the 69th by wrapping his right boot behind his left leg, a rabona move, two minutes before Kimmich set up Sane for his first Bayern goal.

Sane made way for Musiala to make his second Bundesliga appearance in the 72nd and the 17-year-old English midfielder grabbed his maiden goal in the 81st.

"Everyone was so hungry. We were all looking forward to the new start and we just wanted to attack," Sane, a former Schalke player who joined Bayern from Manchester City in the off-season, said.