Klopp hails signing of Thiago from Bayern

By AAP Newswire

Thiago - AAP

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the club has added someone with "incredible touch and vision" after the EPL champions completed the signing of Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old, considered one of the best midfielders in the world, put pen to paper on a "long-term contract" on Friday, with media reports describing a STG25-million ($A44 million) deal.

Klopp said Liverpool had signed a wonderful person and a brilliant player, someone who can be part of the next stage in Liverpool's history.

"He can demand rhythm, that's how it is," Klopp said.

"He can obviously create and use space for other players, all these kinds of things. First touch incredible; vision incredible; passing pretty good!

"But he (is) quick as well, work-rate great. His numbers were absolutely special last year in Germany as well, most steals, ball recoveries and all these kinds of things; most passes."

Klopp said improving the squad was crucial as he looks to extend Liverpool's place at the top of English and European football.

"To write the next chapter we have actually to create a new story, and for a new story you need new actors as well," he said.

"We knew that always, but we don't go for some actor just to have different guys, we want to have the right guys in and then everything is fine.

"I'm happy. The players are happy; since they know (about) it, they are really excited about it as well.

"It's not that somebody is coming in and now we have to roll red carpets or whatever, not at all - he wants to be part of the team, work hard and be as successful as possible."

Thiago, who began his career at Barcelona, described joining Liverpool as "an amazing feeling".

"I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here," he said.

Thiago lelft Bayern after seven years during which he won the Bundesliga in every season and the league, German Cup and Champions League treble in the past campaign.

