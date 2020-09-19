Higuain joins Inter Miami after Juve exit

AAP Soccer

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have signed Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on a free transfer after he left Italian champions Juventus.

Higuain, 32, will join the team owned by David Beckham as a designated player, joining compatriot Matias Pellegrini and Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro as the team's highest-paid squad members.

Nicknamed 'the Beckham Rule', the designated player option allows MLS teams to sign up to three players outside their salary cap.

"First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort it has made to sign me. I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life," Higuain said in a statement.

"It's what I was looking for - a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city.

"I'm really happy to be here and that it's official. My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow."

Earlier on Friday, Serie A champions Juventus announced they had terminated Higuain's contract by mutual consent.

Former Real Madrid striker Higuain, who joined Juventus in 2016 after a three-year stint with Napoli, scored 66 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the league champions.

