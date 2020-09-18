Tottenham, AC Milan win Europa qualifiers

5370537724001

Tottenham needed two late goals to secure a 2-1 victory over nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying, while AC Milan and Rangers also advanced.

Tottenham went 1-0 down in the 71st minute but Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time before substitute Tanguy Ndombele netted the winner five minutes later to send Spurs through to the third qualifying round.