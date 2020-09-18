AAP Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

By AAP Newswire

Bale - AAP

1 of 1

Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday ahead of completing his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Wales forward Bale, who left Premier League Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then world record 100 million euros ($118.35 million) in 2013, is expected to be unveiled later on Friday.

Sky Sports footage showed Bale stepping off a private jet owned by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon was also on the plane and is also set to join the London club.

Bale, 31, is expected to join initially on loan.

He originally joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2007 and, after initially struggling to make his mark, evolved into one of the club's greatest players, scoring 56 goals and providing 58 assists in more than 200 appearances.

After joining Real he won four Champions League and two Liga titles but has fallen out of favour with coach Zinedine Zidane.

Latest articles

Rugby

Parramatta on track for top-four NRL spot

Parramatta have all but wrapped up a top-four finish but were unconvincing in their NRL victory over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Panthers seal NRL minor premiership

Penrith have extended their winning streak to 14 and claimed the NRL minor premiership with a 32-12 rout of North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm expect Grant to put on Tigers show

While Melbourne were rocked to lose Origin prop Christian Welch for a COVID-19 breach, coach Craig Bellamy says they’re excited to take on Harry Grant’s Tigers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire