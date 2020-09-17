Bayern can host fans for Bundesliga opener

AAP Soccer

Title holders Bayern Munich will be allowed to have 7500 fans in their stadium for Friday's Bundesliga season opener against Schalke.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said late on Wednesday the decision was taken after a meeting between Bavarian state officials, city representatives and club officials.

Politicians had earlier in the week agreed to allow up to 20 per cent of stadium capacities to be filled but Munich were not granted the 15,000 they had hoped for because of rising coronavirus infections in the area.

As a result, all parties agreed that the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena could only be used to 10 per cent of its capacity.

In the traditional Friday opening slot reserved for the champions since 2002, the title holders have never lost this match -winning 14 and drawing four.

Munich coach Hansi Flick had only 10 days to get his players ready for the first competitive match of the season, even though Bayern were given extra time off from their Champions League winning exploits in August, with their first round in the German Cup delayed to October.

"I want my team to keep the feet on the ground," Flick told 11Freunde magazine.

"A team can develop some type of arrogance when they win often. I don't wanna see that happening with us, but I don't worry a lot about it because our squad it's not inclined to it."

Schalke go into the fixture not having won in the league for a club record 17 while Bayern are unbeaten in their past 30 games, 20 of them in the Bundesliga.

"We are playing against the best team in Europe, maybe in the world.," Schalke's Amit Harit told Kicker sports magazine.

"But I'd rather play against Bayern at the beginning of the season than in the middle when they are already right on track."

Bayern's Bavarian neighbours Augsburg expect to have up to 6000 fans present for their first home game on September 26 against last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Like everywhere else, a final saying will be with local health authorities, Augsburg managing director for finances, Michael Stroell, told Thursday's edition of the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.

