AAP Soccer

Neymar in two-match Ligue 1 ban over brawl

By AAP Newswire

Neymar banned for two matchs after Ligue 1 brawl. - AAP

1 of 1

Neymar has been given a two-match ban for striking out at Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez during Paris St Germain's fiery 1-0 defeat in Ligue 1.

A league statement said that defender Alvaro was being investigated after Neymar accused the Spaniard of using racist language towards him during the match, in which a total of five players were sent off following a mass brawl in stoppage time.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was given a six-match ban, the heaviest sanction of all, for his role in the confrontation at the end of the match between the two rivals, while Marseille defender Jordan Amavi was banned for three matches.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was automatically suspended from Wednesday's 1-0 win over Metz for the red card, as was teammate Leandro Paredes for also seeing red against Marseille, and both players are also suspended from Sunday's away game at Nice.

Neymar and Paredes, who also both received a suspended sanction of an additional one-match ban, will make their returns against Stade de Reims on September 27.

Marseille striker Dario Benedetto was handed a one-game suspension while PSG's Angel di Maria, who was booked during the game but was not punished for the fight, has been called to attend a meeting of the league's disciplinary committee next Wednesday.

Neymar had justified lashing out at Alvaro by saying the Spaniard had racially abused him. Alvaro has denied Neymar's allegation.

"Regarding Alvaro Gonzalez, given the nature of the facts, the Commission has decided to place the case under investigation," the league's statement said.

Latest articles

News

GV parkrun to take place in Murchison

Byline: Caitlin Cassidy Goulburn Valley’s third parkrun will start in Murchison once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased. Lisa Niglia, who lives in Murchison, said organisers were yet to find a suitable site for the weekly 5 km run...

Caitlin Cassidy
News

Shepparton is one of the luckiest places for lotto wins in Australia

The numbers have stacked up and the odds are in Shepparton’s favour.

Morgan Dyer
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire