AAP Soccer

Mooy strikes winner in Chinese SL debut

By AAP Newswire

Aaron Mooy in action for the Socceroos. - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy has scored on his Chinese Super League debut for new club Shanghai SIPG.

Mooy came off the bench in the 46th minute against Wuhan Zall and after teammate Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring in the 59th minute, Mooy made it 2-0 just 12 minutes later.

The Socceroo latched onto a clever through-ball from former Brazil international Oscar and chipped Wuhan's goalkeeper for his maiden goal.

On his 30th birthday, Mooy's strike would prove to be the matchwinner.

Wuhan pulled back a goal later in the half but SIPG were able to hold on for a 2-1 win.

The Socceroo joined SIPG from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in August on a deal reported to be worth $18 million.

The surprise switch came after Mooy made 32 appearances for Brighton last season and scored twice to help the club to their best Premier League points tally.

Latest articles

Rugby

Bennett open to coaching Origin and Souths

Wayne Bennett says he would be happy to take over as Queensland State of Origin coach if Kevin Walters gives it up to take on the Brisbane NRL job.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Prior re-signs with Force, Godwin to come

One-Test Wallaby Kyle Godwin is a strong chance to sign a longer deal with the Western Force despite initially being linked to the Waratahs.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Addin Fonua-Blake pushes for Manly release

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been granted permission to talk to rival NRL clubs about an exit from Sydney with two years left on his Sea Eagles contract.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire