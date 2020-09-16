AAP Soccer

Lincoln set up Cup tie against Liverpool

By AAP Newswire

Lincoln have beaten Bradford in the Carabao Cup. - AAP

1 of 1

Lincoln will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round after romping to victory at Bradford.

There were no major upsets as the second round got under way, but a number of clubs set up attractive ties in the next round.

The League One Imps were among them, having thrashed Bradford 5-0 in their second-round tie at Valley Parade.

Luton will host Manchester United after Jordan Clark secured a 1-0 win at Reading, while Barnsley will travel to Chelsea after Patrick Schmidt and Jordan Williams goals saw off Middlesbrough 2-0.

Leyton Orient will host Tottenham after substitute Danny Johnson's last-gasp goal secured a memorable comeback 3-2 win against Plymouth.

Argyle went two up though Panutche Camara and Kelland Watts, only for Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff and Johnson to turn things around.

Fleetwood are through to the third round for the first time after a 2-1 win against Port Vale.

Jack Grealish celebrated his new five-year deal by scoring as Aston Villa, last season's Carabao Cup runners-up, emerged 3-1 victors at Burton.

Holders Manchester City will face Bournemouth after the relegated Cherries won a mammoth penalty shootout against Crystal Palace after the match ended 0-0.

Debutant Ryan Fraser's goal edged Newcastle past Blackburn 1-0 and secured a trip to Morecambe, who won by the same scoreline thanks to Aaron Wildig's goal against Oldham.

Under-fire West Ham cruised through to the third round with a 3-0 win against Charlton as Felipe Anderson added to Sebastien Haller's brace.

Gary Rowett's Millwall will host Burnley or Sheffield United after they beat Cheltenham 3-1, with Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney and Matt Smith scoring before Finn Azaz's consolation effort.

Gillingham are heading to Wolves or Stoke after beating Coventry on penalties while Derby bowed out after blowing a home lead against Preston in a 2-1 loss.

Newport overcame Cambridge 1-0 thanks to Scott Twine's late goal and will face Watford, who beat Oxford on penalties thanks to Daniel Bachmann's heroics.

Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass secured Sheffield Wednesday's place in the third round with a 2-0 win at Rochdale.

Latest articles

World

World still at beginning of pandemic: WHO

WHO envoy David Nabarro has told British parliamentarians it will take some time for the world to work out how to deal with the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

US city settles for $12m in Taylor case

The mother of Breonna Taylor will be paid $US12 million by Louisville as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from her family.

AAP Newswire
World

Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Abraham Accords

Israel has signed normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in an event outside the White House with US President Donald Trump.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire