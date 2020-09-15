AAP Soccer

Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $A173 million - $A126 million from his salary and $A47 million in endorsements.

Not surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second although earnings of $A160 million will soften the blow for the Juventus forward, as will his status as the most followed soccer player in the world on social media.

Neymar comes in third with $A132 million with his Paris St Germain teammate, 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe, up in fourth spot ($A58 million).

The Premier League remains the world's richest domestic soccer league but only two of its outfield players feature in the top 10 of the wealth table - Liverpool's title-winning striker Mohamed Salah in fifth spot ($A51 million) and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ($A47 million) in sixth.

Pogba's teammate, keeper David de Gea ($A37 million) is 10th.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann was seventh and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale eighth. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, the only Bundesliga player, is ninth.

Messi reluctantly agreed to stay at Barcelona for another season this month, despite saying after the 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich he wanted out.

He argued a clause in his contract stating that a $A1.1 billion release fee would need to be met for him to join another club was no longer active and that he could leave on a free transfer - a situation that would have allowed him to command astronomical wages from the likes of Manchester City.

Messi, 33, is in the final year of his contract so could leave for free next summer.

By staying with the Catalan club, Messi is in line for an $A114 million loyalty bonus so it is likely he will continue to top the money charts.

