PSG back Neymar claim of racial abuse

By AAP Newswire

Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez - AAP

Paris Saint-Germain say they "strongly support" Neymar's claim to having been racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match on the weekend.

PSG's brief statement on Monday added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match on Sunday which featured 17 cards.

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa as well as Marseille's Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.

Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez's head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused.

He went on social media regretting only that he didn't punch Gonzalez in the face.

