AAP Soccer

Neymar accuses opponent of racial abuse

By AAP Newswire

PSG's Neymar - AAP

1 of 1

Neymar had a turbulent French Ligue 1 return for Paris Saint-Germain with the Brazilian superstar sent off for striking Marseille opponent Alvaro Gonzalez, whom he later accused of racism.

The PSG ace was among five players sent off in stoppage time on Sunday as Marseille won 1-0 - for their first victory over their rivals in nine years.

Neymar received a straight red after an altercation with Spaniard Gonzalez - with the VAR showing he aimed a jab to the back of the Marseille defender's head.

As he went off, Neymar told officials that he had been racially abused.

After the game he wrote on Twitter, "The only regret is not hitting that idiot in the face."

He later tweeted, "It's easy for VAR (video assistant referee) to see my 'aggression'. Now I want to see it capturing the image where the racist calls me 'monkey'. That's what I want to see."

The game ended with PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa and Marseille counterpart Jordan Amavi sent off for fighting in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes.

PSG's Leandro Paredes and Marseille's Dario Benedetto soon followed before Neymar's expulsion.

The Brazilian later doubled down on his accusation on Twitter, "You are not a man to assume your mistake, losing is part of the sport. Now insulting and bringing racism into our lives no, I don't agree. I DON'T RESPECT YOU! YOU HAVE NO CHARACTER!"

Gonzalez responded and denied making any racist comment, instead claiming Neymar was a sore loser.

"There is no place for racism. Clean race and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today," he tweeted.

Gonzalez's coach Andre Villas-Boas backed his player.

"It's a serious wrongdoing if that's the case but I don't think so," Villas-Boas said.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said he didn't hear anything racist from his vantage point on the touchline but did confirm that Neymar told him that he was racially insulted.

"Racism in life, in all domains, in sport, should not exist," Tuchel said.

The German was, however, unimpressed by the reaction of his team as tempers frayed.

"I didn't like our reaction in the last three minutes. I don't agree with that, it was too much," he said.

Latest articles

News

Positive pebble display becomes part of Shepparton’s history

A positive pebble display at Kialla Lakes spreading messages of hope and resilience during our first lockdown has become part of Greater Shepparton’s history. Kialla resident Debbie Smart, who came up with the idea, has once again brought different...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton artist features in new First Nations online art exhibition

Indigenous Shepparton artist Troy Firebrace has been busy during isolation, creating new work for a virtual art exhibition.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire