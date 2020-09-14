Troubled Valencia beat Levante in La Liga

Valencia put their troubles to one side as they beat Levante 4-2 in a thriller on Sunday in La Liga's opening weekend.

The club's supporters, with fans still not allowed back into stadiums in Spain, gathered outside Mestalla before the game to protest against the club's board, after a summer of painful sales.

Striker Rodrigo joined Leeds United, captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin moved to nearby Villarreal and Ferran Torres was snapped up by Manchester City, among other exits, as Valencia attempt to balance the books.

Levante took the lead inside the first minute, with a brilliant strike by electric talisman Jose Morales.

Gabriel Paulista headed Valencia level 10 minutes later from a corner, only for Morales to slam home his second in the 36th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Valencia levelled through Maxi Gomez as the game swung back and forth.

Yunus Musah struck the post for Valencia, with the 17-year-old debutant bright as he became the first English player to feature for Los Che in their history.

Javi Gracia, in his first match at the helm of Valencia, saw his team excite in attack but worry at the back as the visitors sliced open the back-line on multiple occasions but failed to add to their lead.

Levante paid the price when substitute Manu Vallejo controlled Denis Cheryshev's cross well in the box and slid home Valencia's third with 15 minutes remaining.

Vallejo then wrapped up the victory with another strike deep into stoppage time.

Earlier Real Sociedad stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid, without new signing and former Manchester City star David Silva who is still isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Michel fired Real Valladolid ahead with a neat finish after excellent work from Sergi Guardiola, who cut in from the right to tee him up six minutes before half-time.

Real Sociedad netted on the hour mark when former Barcelona goalkeeper Jordi Masip fumbled a Roberto Lopez free-kick and let it slip past him into the net.

"Our intention was, as always, to win but you have to give credit to our opponents," said Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil.

"We will take this as a well earned point in the first week, away from home, against a difficult opponent."

Villarreal drew with newly promoted Huesca thanks to Gerard Moreno's 68th minute penalty after Pablo Maffeo sent the visitors ahead just before the break.

Real Betis earned a last-gasp 1-0 win at Alaves thanks to Cristian Tello's 94th low minute strike from a quickly-taken corner which caught the hosts out.