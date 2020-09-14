AAP Soccer

Wolves boss Espirito Santo signs new deal

By AAP Newswire

Nuno Espirito Santo - AAP

1 of 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 46-year-old Portuguese has been leading Wolves since May 2017 and after three seasons in charge, he guided them to their first European quarter-final in 50 years during last season's Europa League campaign.

They have also been consistently challenging for a top-eight finish in the Premier League and made a run to the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019.

However, Santo prefers to focus on the games ahead as they prepare for their opening 2020-21 Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on Monday.

"Because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us and this is what we think we should do," said Espirito Santo.

"Let's prepare well, let's challenge, do the way we do things, fight for it.

"The club is growing, the project is moving forward step by step, each day with the same ambition of becoming a big, big club."

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He's also my teacher in football.

"He's brought us a clear identity, and all the work we have done to build our first team over the last three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head.

"He is a guy born for football, living for football."

Latest articles

News

NCN Health seeking volunteers in Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia

From those up for chat on the phone to those talented enough to put on Zoom performance, NCN Health is calling out for volunteers. With opportunities available with the Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia aged and palliative care facilities, NCN Health...

Jessica Ball
News

Cobram Central Murray Credit Union office to close

Central Murray Credit Union chief executive John Pattinson opened the doors to the Cobram office for the very first time 18 years ago. Come October 16 this year, he will close them for good. Like many of its kind, Cobram’s CMCU office has not...

Liam Nash
News

The Cobram Beach Club is the town’s very own produce showroom

It’s the beachside fit-out that’s as pretty as a picture. The Cobram Beach Club is just a stone’s throw from Thompsons Beach. Brought to life by Louisa Sasse, she and her partner Josh moved to Cobram to escape city living to have...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning Atletico Madrid could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire