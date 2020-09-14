Kerr scores as Chelsea maul Bristol City

Matildas skipper Sam Kerr was on target as champions Chelsea thumped Bristol City 9-0 in the English Women's Super League on Sunday.

The Blues took the lead through Fran Kirby after 15 minutes and stormed in to a 5-0 advantage at half-time after strikes from Maren Mjelde, Melanie Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Beth England adding a sixth in the 65th minute before Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder made it 8-0.

Kerr became the ninth different scorer of the day when she tapped in late in the game to cap off the day for a dominant Chelsea and make it an utterly miserable one for fellow Aussies Chloe Logarzo and Ella Mastrantonio in the City side.

Matildas midfielder Hayley Raso helped Everton to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Spurs, who were without new signing. USA international Alex Morgan, fell behind to Izzy Christiansen's header to seal a second successive win following last week 4-0 victory over Bristol City.

England full-backs Bronze and Alex Greenwood were both named in Manchester City's starting XI to face Brighton after signing from Lyon earlier this week.

But, while City dominated possession and created more chances, they were stifled by a well-organised Brighton defence and some excellent saves by goalkeeper Megan Walsh in a 0-0 draw.

Manchester United came from 2-1 down to thrash Birmingham 5-2 for their first win of the campaign.

Reading responded to a 6-1 thrashing by Arsenal last time out by overcoming Aston Villa 3-1.