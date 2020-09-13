AAP Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in postive COVID test

By AAP Newswire

Simeone - AAP

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the team could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks' time.

Atleti's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico are missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

They play their first game of the campaign at home to Granada on September 27.

