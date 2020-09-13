AAP Soccer

Atletico’s Simeone in positive COVID test

By AAP Newswire

Simeone - AAP

1 of 1

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the team could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks' time.

Atletico's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico are missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

They play their first game of the campaign at home to Granada on September 27.

Latest articles

News

Police on scene of car crash in Kialla East

Emergency services are on the scene of a car accident on Coach Rd, Kialla East. FRV, CFA police, ambulance and Shepparton Search and Rescue attended about 5.45pm. The air ambulance has been called. More to come

Shepparton News
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool edge Leeds in seven-goal classic

Leeds United’s first Premier League match in 16 years proved to be a thrilling affair with champions Liverpool edging out the Yorkshire side 4-3 at Anfield.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Newcastle slams EPL over Saudi sale block

Newcastle have angrily hit out at the Premier League for rejecting a takeover bid involving a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

AAP Newswire