AAP Soccer

USA soccer superstar Morgan joins Spurs

By AAP Newswire

Morgan - AAP

1 of 1

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed United States international and two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan on a season-long deal.

Morgan, 31, joins the north London club from National Women's Soccer League side Orlando Pride where she spent four seasons.

An Olympic gold medallist, Morgan has scored 107 goals and grabbed 43 assists in 169 games for the US and won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

Morgan is the fifth high-profile US international to join the WSL this season after Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis signed for Manchester City while Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United.

American players have looked to the WSL in the search of more game time after the NWSL season in the US was truncated this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan joins fellow Pride team mates Shelina Zadorsky and Alanna Kennedy, who also joined Spurs on loan in August.

Spurs drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their WSL season opener. They travel to Everton on Sunday.

Latest articles

Rugby

Tedesco set to become Rooster for life

Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to sign James Tedesco on a lifetime deal before the end of the NRL season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters run riot but concern for Cordner

Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner has suffered a third head knock for the season in the defending premiers’ 42-12 NRL win over Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Injury carnage as Reds into Super final

The Queensland Reds have qualified for the Super Rugby final against the Brumbies after beating the Melbourne Rebels in an injury-riddled contest in Brisbane.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Newcastle slams EPL over Saudi sale block

Newcastle have angrily hit out at the Premier League for rejecting a takeover bid involving a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Klopp sorry for waking Ferguson up

Reds boss Juergen Klopp has apologised to former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson for waking him in the early parts of the morning with his text message.

AAP Newswire