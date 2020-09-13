AAP Soccer

Maguire retained as captain by Solskjaer

By AAP Newswire

Maguire - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue with Harry Maguire as the team's captain for the new season, calling the defender "an absolute top human being."

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos in the off-season.

He has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial in a more senior court on a date yet to be announced.

"He's handled it really well and, of course, I'll be here to support him," Solskjaer said of Maguire.

"He is going to be our captain. We'll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run."

Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark over the last week because of his initial conviction.

England coach Gareth Southgate said he is planning, however, to give the centre back an immediate recall next month.

"Of course, Harry ... had a difficult summer. He didn't have a long break," Solskjaer said.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he's come back and looked fine.

"For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."

United's first game in the Premier League is at home to Crystal Palace on September 19.

Latest articles

News

Police on scene of car crash in Kialla East

Emergency services are on the scene of a car accident on Coach Rd, Kialla East. FRV, CFA police, ambulance and Shepparton Search and Rescue attended about 5.45pm. The air ambulance has been called. More to come

Shepparton News
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Newcastle slams EPL over Saudi sale block

Newcastle have angrily hit out at the Premier League for rejecting a takeover bid involving a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Klopp sorry for waking Ferguson up

Reds boss Juergen Klopp has apologised to former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson for waking him in the early parts of the morning with his text message.

AAP Newswire