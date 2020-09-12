AAP Soccer

Lyon held to goalless draw at Bordeaux

By AAP Newswire

Houssem Aouar - AAP

1 of 1

Champions League semi-finalists Lyon were held to a goalless draw by Bordeaux in a tepid French League encounter on Friday.

In a game of rare chances, Lyon almost stole a win 10 minutes from the end when highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar hit the post after skipping past centre half Laurent Koscielny.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes saw his shot go narrowly wide midway through the first half and Bordeaux had a penalty appeal turned down following a video review in the 77th minute.

Bordeaux remained in second place with five points from three games ahead of this weekend's matches, while Lyon are third with four points having played one game less.

Lyon lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League semis last month.

In Saturday's matches, leaders Nice look to make it three straight wins when they travel to Montpellier, while ninth-place Saint-Etienne host Strasbourg.

Having lost their opening game away to Lens on Thursday, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain host Marseille on Sunday.

Latest articles

Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Newcastle slams EPL over Saudi sale block

Newcastle have angrily hit out at the Premier League for rejecting a takeover bid involving a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Cashed-up Chelsea boss tempers expectation

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists his big-spending side are not guaranteed to be Premier League challengers.

AAP Newswire