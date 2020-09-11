Cashed-up Chelsea boss tempers expectation

Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not "jump too far ahead of ourselves", pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.

Chelsea have paid out more than STG200 million ($A354 million) to recruit Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

The Blues are in talks to bring in Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as extra competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have long eyed a deal for West Ham's England international Declan Rice.

But despite that major summer investment on a Stamford Bridge overhaul, manager Lampard has moved to manage expectations ahead of the new season.

"I'm not interested in other people; other people can talk about whether we challenge for the title or not," said Lampard.

"For me, we finished a lot of points behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the last two seasons, as has everybody else, that's the way that the league has gone.

"So we have to first look at closing the gap, and build confidence, by getting the team working well together. I'm not jumping ahead and making any predictions on us.

"I hope Chelsea fans are excited because I am not going to lie, we have brought in a high level of player that we feel will improve our squad.

"At the same time, I also know what it takes to win the Premier League. I know that as a player and I know when I look around.

"When you look at the teams that have dominated in recent years, and your eyes are drawn to Liverpool and Manchester City, they are a story that has run over a few years, at their own pace at different times, but in terms of recruitment and coaching on the training pitch, it then relates onto the pitch.

"It doesn't work that simply bringing in players mean you win on the pitch. It doesn't work that way so we hope we will improve.

"I know expectations will be there. I won't hide away from that.

"My expectations are on a different level from last year because we are in a different situation. We want to improve but we won't jump too far ahead of ourselves."

Chelsea will launch their new campaign at Brighton on Monday night, with new recruits Ziyech and Chilwell both sidelined through injury.