AAP Soccer

EPL denies Newcastle claim about takeover

By AAP Newswire

EPL - AAP

1 of 1

The Premier League has contested Newcastle's assertion that a Saudi-led takeover of the club had been rejected, saying it could still proceed if further information on the proposed new owners is provided.

Newcastle have said the league leadership had not "acted appropriately" regarding the takeover that would have seen Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund acquire an 80 per cent stake in the north-east English club.

"The Premier League was disappointed and surprised by the Newcastle United Football Club statement," the league said in a statement.

"The club's assertion that the Premier League has rejected the takeover is incorrect."

The league investigated the role of the Saudi state in running the club after concerns were raised about piracy of game broadcasts by a rogue operation in the kingdom, and human rights abuses.

While Newcastle said the PIF is "independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government," the fund is overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and its website operates on a Saudi government domain.

"The Premier League Board has, on a number of occasions, given its opinion about which entities it believes would have control over the club should the consortium proceed with the acquisition," the league said.

"That opinion is based on legal advice.

"This means the potential takeover could proceed to the next stage should the relevant entities provide all appropriate information.

"They would then be subject to a suitability assessment by the board. As an alternative, the board has repeatedly offered independent arbitration as a way forward since June."

The league maintained that decisions on Newcastle have been agreed to unanimously by all board members and not one individual after the club singled out Masters for criticism.

The takeover would have ended the fraught ownership of retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley after 13 years.

The British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley were also part of the PIF bid, planning to each buy the remaining 10 per cent stakes.

Latest articles

News

NCN Health seeking volunteers in Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia

From those up for chat on the phone to those talented enough to put on Zoom performance, NCN Health is calling out for volunteers. With opportunities available with the Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia aged and palliative care facilities, NCN Health...

Jessica Ball
News

Cobram Central Murray Credit Union office to close

Central Murray Credit Union chief executive John Pattinson opened the doors to the Cobram office for the very first time 18 years ago. Come October 16 this year, he will close them for good. Like many of its kind, Cobram’s CMCU office has not...

Liam Nash
News

The Cobram Beach Club is the town’s very own produce showroom

It’s the beachside fit-out that’s as pretty as a picture. The Cobram Beach Club is just a stone’s throw from Thompsons Beach. Brought to life by Louisa Sasse, she and her partner Josh moved to Cobram to escape city living to have...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Reluctant Messi stays with Barca after all

Lionel Messi has ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing he would reluctantly stay for another season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

England debutants Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home to the UK after they breached quarantine rules while on Nations League duty in Iceland.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atletico striker Costa has coronavirus

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while France’s Steve Mandanda will miss two Nations League matches due.

AAP Newswire