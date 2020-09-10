AAP Soccer

Spaniard Juande set to leave Perth Glory

By AAP Newswire

Perth Glory midfielder Juande is the latest player set to leave the A-League club, but there's still no word on fellow Spaniard Diego Castro or striker Bruno Fornaroli.

Juande played 43 games over two seasons at the Glory, but announced on Twitter that he was on the lookout for a new club.

"Waiting for a new destination, a new club, a new challenge," Juande tweeted.

The 34-year-old joins Ivan Franjic, Joel Chianese, Dino Djulbic, and Vince Lia among the departures.

Castro could join them following his falling out with the club at the tail-end of the season.

The 38-year-old star opted out of joining the team in their NSW hub to finish off the season, with owner Tony Sage saying Castro didn't want to take a pay cut.

Castro took his family on a holiday instead, and it remains to be seen whether he'll see out the final year of his contract.

The club is also waiting to see whether Fornaroli will stay.

Glory chief executive Tony Pignata was left surprised after reports emerged that Melbourne Victory were exploring the option of signing Fornaroli.

Perth will be desperate to hold onto the Uruguayan, especially if Castro ends up leaving.

Glory are also on the lookout for a new coach after Tony Popovic left the club to take over at Greek outfit Xanthi.

His departure has raised questions about the futures of his two sons at the club - Kristian and Gabriel Popovic.

The brothers could join their dad at Xanthi, or take up a challenge elsewhere.

Glory have already confirmed the signings of fringe Socceroos striker Andrew Nabbout and defender Nathaniel Atkinson on two-year deals.

