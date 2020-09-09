Ronaldo nets 100th Portugal goal in win

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed 10-man Sweden 2-0 in their Nations League game on Tuesday.

Portugal's captain scored with a dipping set-piece effort just before halftime to join Ali Daei, who netted 109 times for Iran, on a century of goals.

The landmark moment for Ronaldo arrived in his 165th cap after Swede Gustav Svensson received his second yellow card and was sent packing for a reckless challenge on Joao Moutinho on the edge of his own box just before halftime.

Ronaldo stepped up and smashed a dipping effort beyond the despairing dive of Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen and just under the crossbar before breaking into a wide smile as he celebrated with his teammates.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo struck again in the 73rd minute with a curling, dipping effort, this time from open play, to leave himself just eight goals short of Daei's international scoring record.

Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and set up another for defender Dayot Upamecano as France staged a repeat of the World Cup final by beating Croatia 4-2.

Griezmann even passed up the chance to double his tally late on by allowing substitute Olivier Giroud to take a penalty for Les Bleus' fourth goal.

Giroud is just one goal behind Michel Platini's national record, while 21-year-old Upamecano's header was his first goal for the national team.

Croatia had taken the lead through Dejan Lovren's 17th-minute opener and later equalised via Josip Brekalo's 55th-minute goal.

France have won both their games but trails Group A3 leaders Portugal on goal difference with Sweden next and Croatia bottom.

Denmark and England played out a goalless draw in Copenhagen in a lacklustre fixture.

Striker Kasper Dolberg had the only shot on target for Denmark while England were limited to six shots for the match with captain Harry Kane coming close to snatching a winner in added time.

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice as the hosts crushed Iceland 5-1 to move clear at the top of Group A2.

Holmbert Fridjonsson gave Iceland an early lead but Axel Witsel, Batshuayi, Dries Mertens and teenager Jeremy Doku all scored to ensure there would be no surprise result.

Belgium lead the group standings with a maximum haul of six points, followed by England on four, Denmark with one and Iceland yet to get off the mark.

In League C Group 1, Luxembourg finished with 10 men in a 1-0 home defeat to Montenegro, who made it two straight wins, while Cyprus were beaten 1-0 by Azerbaijan in Nicosia.

Armenia defeated Estonia 2-0 in their Group 2 match, while it finished 1-1 between Georgia and North Macedonia, who top the table on four points.

Liechtenstein openedtheir Group D2 campaign with a 2-0 win at San Marino.