Bid to oust Barcelona chief gathers pace

5370537724001

With Lionel Messi's aborted bid to leave Barcelona still raw, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu may be counting his days after a campaign group announced they were racking up signatures in a bid to force a vote of no-confidence in him.

'Mes que una mocio' (More than a motion), the group supported by candidates for next year's presidential election, said they had reached 7,500 club-member signatures of the required 16,520 by September 17 to trigger a vote of no confidence in Bartomeu.