Aussie-born Dykes scores in Scotland win

Australian-born Lyndon Dykes has scored his maiden international goal for Scotland in their 2-1 win over a makeshift Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League encounter.

The hosts had quickly cobbled together a squad after the original group and staff had been stood down amid coronavirus concerns over the weekend.

The Czechs started with nine debutants and one of them, Jakub Pesek, stunned Scotland with an 11th-minute opener.

Winning his second cap after choosing to play for Scotland over the Socceroos, Dykes levelled in the 27th minute when he knocked in a cross.

Ryan Christie scored his second penalty in two games seven minutes after the break to grab the points for the Scots.

However, Steve Clarke's side continued to live dangerously in the Andruv Stadium and there were several moments of panic before the final whistle.

Dykes, born on the Gold-Cost, was delighted to get his first Scotland goal in the nervy win.

"It was really good. It is obviously good for a striker to get off the mark," the 24-year-old who is now at English side QPR after four years playing in Scotland, told Sky Sports.

"It was good to contribute to a 2-1 win but in the end, it was good to get that victory for the boys and three points and get back to Scotland.

"It was a tough game, it was hard conditions with what happened before the game but in the end we got three points and you couldn't ask for anything more."

Scotland lead Group B2 on four points ahead of the Czechs with three.

Israel are on two points after their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who are on one point.

The victory extended Scotland's unbeaten run to five games but it was a worrying performance ahead of the EURO 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel next month.

Italy moved top of Group A1 with a 1-0 victory over 2019 runners-up the Netherlands.

Lively Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella headed the lone goal on the stroke of halftime behind closed doors in Amsterdam, with the Azzurri dominant team for most of the match.

Italy are top of the group with four points ahead of the Dutch and Poland, who have three each.

Poland came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom side Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In Group B1, star striker Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another as visitors Norway routed Northern Ireland 5-1 while Romania won 3-2 in Austria.

Tier C saw two wins for the visiting teams, Lithuania 1-0 in Albania and Belarus 2-1 in Kazakhstan.