AAP Soccer

Messi back at training with Barcelona

By AAP Newswire

Lionel Messi - AAP

1 of 1

Lionel Messi has returned to training with Barcelona almost two weeks after he told the club he wanted to leave.

After reluctantly changing his mind, Messi was back with the team on Monday to prepare for the new season.

He practised separately from the rest of the squad because he still needs to undergo a second coronavirus test before rejoining them.

Messi said last week he wasn't happy with Barcelona but would rather stay than get into a legal battle with the club.

Messi wanted to leave for free but Barcelona said the contract clause he invoked had already expired, so he has to stay at least until the end of his contract in June 2021.

Messi told the club he wanted to leave on August 25 and had not reported for the squad's required coronavirus testing a week ago.

He also had not showed up when his teammates resumed training last week.

The Spanish league begins this weekend but Barcelona will not start their season until the end of the month with a home game against Villarreal.

Latest articles

Rugby

Outside voice helps Griffin to Dragons job

The need for an outside voice was crucial to Anthony Griffin being given the job as St George Illawarra’s next NRL coach, as well as a track record in defence.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Anthony Griffin is Dragons’ new NRL coach

St George Illawarra have announced Anthony Griffin as their next NRL coach on a two-year deal from 2021.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL put onus back on players for foul play

The NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley has a simple message to those complaining about sin-bins: Don’t commit foul play in the first place.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Ajax pride in van de Beek EPL United move

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth $A63million.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Reluctant Messi stays with Barca after all

Lionel Messi has ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing he would reluctantly stay for another season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic leaves A-L club Glory for Xanthi

Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has left the club in order to take over at Greek outfit Xanthi.

AAP Newswire