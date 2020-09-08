Foden, Greenwood sorry for COVID-19 breach

Phil Foden has issued an apology after he and Mason Greenwood were sent home by England for what Gareth Southgate called a "very serious" breach of coronavirus regulations - as the Football Association announced a full investigation into the incident.

Within 48 hours of making their Three Lions debut in the 1-0 Nations League win over Iceland, Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United forward Greenwood are to leave the national team camp after breaching the strict biosecurity bubble in Reykjavik.

Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media on Monday that Foden and Greenwood had spent time with two girls during the trip, with media outlet DV publishing purported footage filmed by one of the young women.

With an FA investigation now hanging over the pair, Foden issued an apology via Twitter and vowed to "learn a valuable lesson from this error in judgement".

"I am a young player with a lot to learn... On this occasion I made a poor decision and my behaviour didn't meet the standards expected of me," he wrote.

"I breached COVID-19 protocols put in place to protect myself and my England colleagues.

"As a consequence I will now miss the opportunity to travel to Denmark with the squad, and that hurts.

"I will learn a valuable lesson from this error in judgement and I wish Gareth and the team good luck this week."

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Southgate said: "It's a very serious situation and we have treated it that way and have acted as quickly as we have been able to."

The youngsters' behaviour was condemned by their respective clubs with City labelling Foden's behaviour as "totally inappropriate".

"His behaviour not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to COVID-19, but also falls well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player and England international," a club statement read.

Manchester United released a statement at a similar time.

"We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation," the club statement read.

Greenwood apologised for the embarrassment caused by his breach.

The 18-year-old insists he has learned a lesson from the incident.

"Having now had the chance to reflect on what's happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," he said in a statement.

"It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

"In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down when he had shown great trust in me."

Meanwhile, the Belgian FA announced national team defender Brandon Mechele has tested positive for COVID-19 while an official said that 14 of Belgium's 22-player under-17 squad had been infected during a trip to Germany.