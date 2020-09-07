Messi shown in new Barcelona kit

It's the image every Barcelona fan has been yearning for - superstar Lionel Messi back in the colours of the European soccer powerhouse.

The Spanish giants on Monday released an image of Messi modelling their kit ahead of a possible return to training with the club.

Following last week's news that the Argentinian had reversed his decision to leave Barca this summer, Messi is reportedly set to take part in his first session under new boss Ronald Koeman.

According to reports in Spain, Messi underwent a coronavirus test over the weekend.

On Monday, Barca tweeted an image of the record-breaking forward, 33, wearing their 2020-2021 jersey.

Messi last month informed Barcelona he wanted to depart this summer and intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and his representatives claimed allowed him to do so on a free transfer.

Barca insisted the time had passed for the clause to be activated and that the player would need to pay the $A1.1 billion release clause in his contract if another club wanted to sign him this summer.

Messi subsequently revealed in an interview published last Friday he had reversed his decision, saying he could never go to court against the club to secure a move.

He told goal.com: "I am going to continue in the club because the president (Josep Bartomeu) told me that the only way to leave was to pay the $A1.1 billion clause, that that is impossible, and then the only other way was to go to court.

"I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here."

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been with Barcelona since the age of 13 and is the club's all-time record goalscorer.

He has also won over 30 major titles with Barca, including 10 LaLiga triumphs and four Champions Leagues.