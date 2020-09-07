AAP Soccer

Mahrez, Laporte test positive for virus

Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and government protocols on quarantine and neither is currently displaying symptoms of the virus.

"Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said in a statement.

Mahrez tweeted: "Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care."

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins on Saturday, September 12.

Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 21.

