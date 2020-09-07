AAP Soccer

Record-breaker Fati stars in Spain rebuild

By AAP Newswire

Ansu Fati scored in Spain's 4-0 win over Ukraine. - AAP

1 of 1

Young Barcelona forward Ansu Fati scored in Spain's 4-0 Nations League win over Ukraine as an influx of young talent blended well with experienced stalwarts.

Spain goes top of its Nations League group by a point from Ukraine.

Germany, which drew 1-1 with Switzerland, is third.

Spain had been fortunate to avoid defeat on Thursday when Jose Gaya salvaged a 1-1 draw with Germany, but the win over Ukraine was never in doubt.

After less than two minutes Fati was fouled in the penalty area and 34-year-old Sergio Ramos scored the resulting spot-kick.

Ramos headed in a second goal to send the defender eighth on Spain's all-time scorers list with 23, and Fati made Spain's control complete with his long-range shot in the 32nd minute.

Fati became Spain's youngest scorer at age 17 years and 311 days.

Barely a year since he became Barcelona's youngest league scorer, he appears set to be the future for both club and country.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon also debuted for Spain. Ferran Torres made it 4-0 in the 84th.

The Nations League just isn't Germany's competition.

The draw with Switzerland left Germany still chasing its first win after its sixth game in Europe's newest competition.

Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead with a low drive in the 14th minute.

Switzerland took advantage of Germany's three-man back line to play in Silvan Widmer from the right flank and he blasted the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno to level the score in the 58th.

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams scored the winning goal in his second game for Wales.

Williams struck deep into second-half injury time in a 1-0 win over Bulgaria in League B.

Gareth Bale played a full 90 minutes for the first time in any game since January after falling out of favour with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Nations League format keeps teams of similar competitive strength together.

That helped the Faroe Islands earn back-to-back wins in competitive games for the first time since 1997 by beating Andorra 1-0 to follow up a 3-2 win over Malta on Thursday.

Russia maintained their winning start in B3 with a 3-2 triumph in Hungary building on an opening success over Serbia, who later look drew 0-0 with Turkey.

Slovenia took control of C3 with a 1-0 win over Moldova before Greece joined them on four points with a 2-1 win over Kosovo.

Finland defeated Ireland 1-0.

Latest articles

Tennis

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with the ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Zverev cruises into US Open quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev slammed down 18 aces as he demolished Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Ex-champion Kerber crashes out to Brady

Jennifer Brady swatted aside former US Open champion Angelique Kerber to reach the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Ajax pride in van de Beek EPL United move

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth $A63million.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Reluctant Messi stays with Barca after all

Lionel Messi has ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by announcing he would reluctantly stay for another season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic leaves A-L club Glory for Xanthi

Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has left the club in order to take over at Greek outfit Xanthi.

AAP Newswire