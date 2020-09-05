Messi will stay at Barcelona after all

AAP Soccer
Messi will stay at Barcelona after allBy AAP Newswire
Lionel Messi ended intense speculation about his future on Friday by saying he will remain with Barcelona for another year.
The Argentine six-times world player of the year had told the club last month that he wanted to leave, insisting a clause in his contract allowed him to do so on a free transfer.
Barcelona, backed by La Liga, have insisted that a 700 million euros ($824 million) release clause would have to be paid.
"I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute.
"The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster," Messi told Goal.com.