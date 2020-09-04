AAP Soccer

Atletico striker Costa has coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa - AAP

1 of 1

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, his current club Atletico Madrid announced.

The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty, but Costa and teammate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays.

Atletico said the duo were isolating and showing no symptoms.

As a result, they will not be part of the group which return to training on Friday.

Elsewhere, France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will miss Les Bleus' Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As per the UEFA rules, the entire French delegation underwent tests on Wednesday at Clairefontaine in view of the trip to Sweden for the Nations League match this Saturday," the French Football Federation said in a statement.

"The test of Steve Mandanda was positive for coronavirus, the goalkeeper underwent a second test in the same day. This was also positive.

"Steve Mandanda cannot therefore take part in the match against Sweden and will leave the group on Friday."

Three further Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive, taking the total number within the French champions' squad to six.

PSG confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening.

The capital club have been given a delayed start to their Ligue 1 campaign because of their run to the Champions League final last month, and will begin their domestic campaign against Lens on September 10.

Latest articles

News

Bruce Pascoe appointed professor of indigenous agriculture

Indigenous author and advocate Bruce Pascoe has joined the University of Melbourne to build knowledge and understanding of indigenous agriculture. Mr Pascoe has been appointed as Melbourne enterprise professor of indigenous agriculture in the...

Jamie Salter
News

Solar farm company includes sheep grazing in its construction plans

Sheep grazing is becoming more popular on solar farm sites, so much so that one company is planning for it when it constructs its solar projects. Neoen Australia’s head of development Garth Heron said the combination was beneficial for farmers...

Rodney Woods
News

Broken River irrigators ineligible for drought grants

Broken River irrigators have been told they are ineligible for the Victorian Government’s On-Farm Drought Resilience Grants. The program is open to farmers in the Goulburn-Murray Irrigation District but does not include Broken River farmers. The...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Messi fails to turn up for COVID-19 test

In another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is up, the player has not reported for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ajax pride in van de Beek EPL United move

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth $A63million.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal shade Liverpool for Shield glory

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season.

AAP Newswire