Sanchez wanted Man Utd exit after day one

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez says he was ready to end his ill-fated spell at former club Manchester United after only one training session with the Premier League giants.

United signed Chile international Sanchez in January 2018 after he scored 80 goals in 166 games for Arsenal, in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But Sanchez failed to reach those heights at Old Trafford under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with just five goals in 45 games.

"I accepted the opportunity to go to United, it felt tempting and it was something good for me ... but I didn't ask for information on what was happening inside the club," Sanchez said in an Instagram post.

"Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

"After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?'.

"They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good.

"But I already signed, I was already there.

"After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren't united as a team in that moment."

Sanchez arrived at United with big expectations, even more so after becoming the club's top earner, and he feels he became a scapegoat for the team's failures.

"I'm telling you my experience, the journalists at times would speak without knowing the facts and it hurt, they had no idea what was going on inside the club," he said.

Sanchez said being dropped by Mourinho for a Premier League match during his first season at United was a big shock.

"I remember a game against West Ham, I wasn't picked and that never happened during my career."

"That changed a lot, it really bothered me and that day I told myself that it couldn't be possible to go from one of the best players in the Premier League to that in the space of five months."

The former Barcelona man joined Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, before the Serie A club signed him permanently on a three-year deal in August.