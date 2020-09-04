AAP Soccer

France’s Mandanda tests positive for virus

By AAP Newswire

Steve Mandanda - AAP

1 of 1

France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of upcoming Nations League matches after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The whole squad and staff underwent a test on Wednesday afternoon and Mandanda's result came back positive for COVID-19 following a second test to confirm it.

"Steve Mandanda therefore will not be able to take part in the game in Sweden and will leave the squad on Friday morning," the French Football Federation said in a statement.

France play Sweden on Saturday before facing Croatia at home on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Mandanda is No. 2 to first-choice No.1 Hugo Lloris and has played 32 times for France. He made his international debut in 2008.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar tested positive for the virus last week and were replaced in the squad.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three restrictions, below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway: Aloi Thai, Shepparton Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to...

Shepparton News
News

Drum brings down the hammer on NSW Nationals

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has launched a strong attack on his NSW National Party colleagues for failing to resolve the cross border issues for agricultural workers. The New South Wales coalition government has refused to modify...

Geoff Adams
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Messi fails to turn up for COVID-19 test

In another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is up, the player has not reported for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal shade Liverpool for Shield glory

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ajax pride in van de Beek EPL United move

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth $A63million.

AAP Newswire