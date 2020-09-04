AAP Soccer

Three more PSG players positive for virus

By AAP Newswire

navas - AAP

1 of 1

Three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number so far to six and throwing the club's start to the new season into chaos.

PSG announced the positive tests late on Thursday, without giving the names of the players and only saying they are "subject to the appropriate health protocol."

But sports daily L'Equipe named them as defender Marquinhos, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi.

The other three cases, confirmed by the club on Wednesday, reportedly are forward Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria and midfielder Leandro Paredes.

All six were part of a recent holiday trip to Ibiza in Spain, which was authorised, following the club's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 23.

Some players posted photos on their social network accounts, posing together with their arms around each other or with their partners.

In order to make that trip possible, PSG's opening league game of the new campaign away to Lens - initially scheduled for August 29 - was pushed back to September 10, drawing strong criticism from Lens fans.

Some observers questioned the wisdom of letting players go off on holiday during a pandemic and whether the club lacked authority over their stars.

French champions PSG are also meant to face bitter rival Marseille at home three days after the Lens game, but both could yet be postponed because of health and safety protocols.

Players put in isolation are forbidden from training with the squad or playing for 14 days after a positive test, unless they produce two negative tests within 48 hours.

Should PSG's games be postponed, the club faces a backlog of matches with the Champions League starting on October 20.

The first game of the French soccer season was postponed last month because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille after the southern club confirmed four positive cases among their first-team players and staff.

Several other French clubs have been hit by the virus, including Montpellier, Rennes and Lyon.

Latest articles

Sport

Croquet report | September 4

Rich River Last Thursday, the club had a visit from seven Moama Anglican Grammar School students and their teacher Greg Cadd, and on Tuesday this week another seven students visited with teacher Bri Bennett. These school groups have been an absolute...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Golf report | September 4

Rich River Men Tuesday, August 25 Shannon Cronin’s recent work behind the jump has allowed him to pick apart Rich River’s sharpest minds, with the end result being an outstanding 45 points in A grade. Trevor Moody was great but still...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Echuca-Moama skiers rank among the world’s best

ECHUCA-MOAMA skiers Brett Sands and Fletcher Ball are among the best in the world after the latest International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation world rankings were released. Ball has been ranked the second best under 17 male in the world...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Messi fails to turn up for COVID-19 test

In another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is up, the player has not reported for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal shade Liverpool for Shield glory

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the FA Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ajax pride in van de Beek EPL United move

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth $A63million.

AAP Newswire