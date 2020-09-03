Man United signs Van De Beek from Ajax

AAP Soccer

Manchester United has completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny Van De Beek for the Premier League club's first addition of the transfer window.

The deal for the 23-year-old Netherlands international is worth $A63 million, plus add-ons, Ajax said.

Van De Beek, who played an important role in Ajax's run to last year's Champions League semi-finals, signed a five-year deal with the option of a further season and could form an exciting-looking midfield combination with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history," Van De Beek said.

"Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return."

Van De Beek came through the ranks at Ajax and has gone on to establish himself in the Dutch national team.

He will head to Manchester after the Netherlands' upcoming Nations League double-header with Poland and Italy.

"Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position."

United has been heavily linked this offseason with England winger Jadon Sancho, whose club - Borussia Dortmund - says he will not be leaving.

