Coach Tony Popovic leaves Perth Glory

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has confirmed that coach Tony Popovic will be leaving the A-League club to take up a deal in Europe.

Popovic is yet to reveal where he is going, but rumours are rife he will take over as coach of Xanthi, who have just been relegated from the Greek Super League.

Popovic still had one more year to go on his Glory contract, but Sage said there was an out-clause allowing him to take up a coaching post overseas.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for him," Sage told AAP.

"He's done fantastic for the club, he loves the club. But clauses in contracts ... just like players, I never stop anyone from going. Never have, never will.

"It's an opportunity for him to expand.

"He brought us our first big silverware of the A-League era, so I wish him very well for the future.

"There's no animosity, everything is fine between him and me."

