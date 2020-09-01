AAP Soccer

Perth Glory sign Nabbout on two-year deal

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Nabbout. - AAP

1 of 1

Perth Glory have signed Socceroos attacker Andrew Nabbout on a two-year deal, but the future of coach Tony Popovic and captain Diego Castro remain up in the air.

Nabbout scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Melbourne Victory last season.

His arrival at Glory is a major boost given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Castro.

Castro decided against joining his teammates in their NSW hub for the remainder of the season, and there are rumours of a rift between him and the club.

Glory owner Tony Sage claimed Castro baulked at taking a pay cut when player contracts were being renegotiated to complete the season.

Castro still has one more year remaining on his contract, but it remains to be seen whether he will see it out.

The future of Popovic is also still up in the air.

Reports have linked Popovic with a move to Greek outfit Xanthi FC.

Glory have released goalkeeper Tando Velaphi, Dino Djulbic, and short-term signing Vince Lia.

Defender Ivan Franjic has also left the club, reportedly to join A-League newcomers Macarthur FC, while Joel Chianese will ply his trade in India.

Nabbout has scored 31 goals in 108 A-League appearances during two spells with Melbourne Victory and one with Newcastle Jets.

Glory have also signed Nathaniel Atkinson is regarded as one of the brightest young defenders in Australia having represented his country at both under-20 and under-23 level and already played 57 A-League games for Melbourne City.

Both players have penned two-year deals.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have secured the services of two of the A-League's very best players in their respective positions," Glory football director Jacob Burns said.

"A host of clubs both in Australia in overseas were vying to sign them and it is a testament to what we have built here at Glory in recent times that they have opted to come to us and be a part of our future.

"Nabbout is a proven goalscorer with World Cup experience whose pace and power excites fans.

"Atkinson is a similarly exciting and explosive talent who has just enjoyed a breakout year with Melbourne City."

