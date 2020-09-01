AAP Soccer

Queenslander Dykes explains Scots decision

By AAP Newswire

Lyndon Dykes - AAP

1 of 1

Lyndon Dykes insists he owed it to Scotland to opt for the dark blue instead of Australia.

The striker has joined up with Steve Clarke's squad for the first time ahead of Friday's Nations League opener against Israel at Hampden and the trip to face Czech Republic three days later.

The 24-year-old was born on the Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries and began his professional career with Queen of the South before moving to Livingston and then, this month, QPR.

Dykes had the option of representing his native country but elected for Scotland.

"Scotland gave me my chance for my career," he said.

"I have only played professional four or five years but, without Scotland, God knows where I would have been.

"Obviously I wanted to give something back to Scotland. When I am here, I feel like I am at home.

"My parents are Scottish, my family is Scottish, my little boy was born in Scotland. Without Scotland, I wouldn't be playing football."

Latest articles

National

Some Victorian homes still without power

Victoria’s run of wild weather has left thousands without power, with a major supplier conceding it won’t be restored for some until Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
National

Job outcomes same for science, humanities

University graduates in science and maths found full-time work at similar rates to humanities graduates, a new educational outcomes survey shows.

AAP Newswire
National

Customers hanging after failed swap to NBN

Four major telcos have breached service continuity rules by leaving customers hanging after they tried and failed to migrate to the National Broadband Network.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

England axe Maguire after trial in Greece

Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England’s squad after a Greek court found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl in Mykonos.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fails to turn up for COVID-19 test

In another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is up, the player has not reported for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barcelona still hoping Messi will stay

A day after Lionel Messi informed Barcelona that he wants to leave, the Catalan giants’ technical director said they want to rebuild around the Argentine ace.

AAP Newswire