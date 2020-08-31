Dominant Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win WECL

AAP Soccer
Dominant Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win WECLBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Lyon have won the women's Champions League for a record seventh time and for the fifth year running with a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.
The imperious French side excelled in the first half, taking a two-goal lead through Eugenie Le Sommer and Saki Kumagai, before defending well to stop a valiant Wolfsburg from forcing the game to extra-time.
Alex Popp headed home for the German side but they could not break down Lyon's tight defence a second time.
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir diverted in Le Sommer's effort in the final stages to secure Lyon's victory in San Sebastian.