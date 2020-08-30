AAP Soccer

McKennie becomes Juve’s first US player

By AAP Newswire

Weston McKennie - AAP

1 of 1

It's official: Midfielder Weston McKennie has become the first American player at Juventus.

The nine-time defending Serie A champions posted photos of McKennie's arrival in Turin on Thursday before his loan deal from German club Schalke was announced on Saturday.

Juventus confirmed the move and said the American "enjoys a belated birthday present with a move to the Bianconeri." McKennie's 22nd birthday was on Friday.

The deal is worth 4.5 million euros ($A7.3m) and include an opton for Juventus to make the move permanent should certain sporting criteria be achieved.

That purchase option would cost Juve 18.5m euros ($A30m) plus up to 7m euros ($A11.3m) in bonuses if certain performance-related clauses are met.

McKennie can play any of the midfield positions, which makes him a flexible option for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

McKennie started playing soccer while spending part of his childhood in Germany.

Other American-born players in Serie A have included Alexi Lalas, Giuseppe Rossi, Michael Bradley and Oguchi Onyewu.

McKennie joined Schalke since 2016.

