Funding boost for Matildas’ proposed home

By AAP Newswire

Sam Kerr - AAP

The Matildas have received a boost in the lead-up to a home World Cup in 2023 with $1.5 million committed to the development of their proposed new base in Melbourne.

The Victorian government on Sunday confirmed the investment towards master planning and design for the Home of the Matildas facility - and a separate Home of Rugby Union.

The federal government has already committed $15 million towards the project located at La Trobe University's Bundoora Sports Park in Melbourne's north.

FFA CEO James Johnson said he was delighted the project was moving forward, although only phase one is expected to be ready in advance of the Women's World Cup in three years time.

"The importance of establishing a Home of the Matildas is articulated in the XI Principles for the future of Australian football and it will help maximise the potential of hosting the world's biggest sporting event for women in three years' time," he said in a statement.

Australian's women's team captain Sam Kerr said the Matildas were thrilled about the prospect of having their own world-class base.

"The team loves playing in Melbourne and we really look forward to having a dedicated base where we can train and prepare for matches," she said.

The new facility will also be home to Football Victoria, which invested $200,000 into a feasibility study.

Australia and New Zealand will host the first 32-team Women's World Cup in July-August 2023 with 1.5 million fans expected to attend matches across 12 cities and 13 stadiums.

