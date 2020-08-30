Barca unwilling to negotiate Messi exit

Barcelona are unwavering in their intention to keep Lionel Messi and will not facilitate his departure.

Spanish media reports said Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation.

Barcelona said on Saturday that they will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.

Messi is not expected to report to the club on Sunday for scheduled coronavirus testing that is required for the entire squad before training can resume next week, according to Catalan radio RAC1.

Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca said Messi was "going to war" with his lifelong club by making the decision.

A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the superstar is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Barcelona are not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free.

Messi's contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($1.1 billion).

He has been with the Catalan giants for nearly two decades, leading them to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of their individual records.

Spanish media said Messi and his team of lawyers contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation.

He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.

Club president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player and later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay.

Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

The 33-year-old has not spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.

He was outspoken against some of the club's decisions this season, the first without a title since 2007-08.

Barcelona training is scheduled to resume on Monday with the start of the Spanish league season on the second weekend of September.