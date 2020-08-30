Arsenal shade Liverpool for Shield glory

A month that began with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang winning the FA Cup for Arsenal ended with his goals clinching the Community Shield.

Just like at the start of August for the showpiece that ended the last pandemic-disrupted season, no fans were allowed into Wembley Stadium on Saturday for this curtain-raiser to the new English domestic campaign.

Aubameyang is taking to playing in an empty Wembley.

Although his opener in the Community Shield was cancelled out by Takumi Minamino's first goal in his 15th game for Liverpool.

Gabon star Aubameyang, however, netted the spot kick that clinched a 5-4 victory over the Premier League champions in the shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Now the Gunners wait on Aubameyang to sign a new contract as he enters the final season of his current deal.

"We're going to see in these days," Aubameyang said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seemed hopeful.

"I am not worried. I am very positive he is going to sign," he said.

Aubameyang found the breakthrough in the 12th minute, latching onto Bukayo Saka's diagonal pass before curling into the net.

The goal celebration was a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died the previous day of cancer at the age of 43. Aubameyang gave the "Wakanda Forever" salute that has become a symbol to celebrate black excellence since being performed by Boseman's character in the 2018 film, "Black Panther."

Arsenal tweeted an image of Aubameyang folding his arms across his chest with the message: "For Chadwick."

The Premier League season will start a month later than originally scheduled on September 12 - with fans still excluded from stadiums.

Arsenal will be hoping to finish far closer to the champions than last season. Arsenal finished 43 points behind Liverpool but did beat Juergen Klopp's side after the title had already been sealed in July.

This was a disappointing start to the new season for the Reds after they became the earliest ever champions to end a 30-year title drought.

"We created enough, had the ball quite a lot, but had to be careful of their counter attack, deserved the equaliser, could have scored more, but when you don't you have to take it," Klopp said.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Minamino and substitute Curtis Jones all scored for Liverpool in the shootout, but late substitute Rhian Brewster blasted his shot - his first touch of the ball - onto the bar.

Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and David Luiz all scored for the Gunners before Aubameyang stroked his shot past Alisson to seal the victory for the Londoners.