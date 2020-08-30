AAP Soccer

Arsenal edge out Liverpool on penalties

By AAP Newswire

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - AAP

1 of 1

Arsenal have claimed the first silverware of the season after beating Premier League champions Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The match ended 1-1 at full-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then scored the winning penalty as the FA Cup winners came out on top.

Aubameyang put Arsenal in front on 12 minutes but Takumi Minamino came off the bench to equalise 17 minutes from time.

Both teams had chances to win it before penalties but Rhian Brewster hit the bar while Arsenal scored all five from the spot to hand Liverpool defeat on penalties for the second successive year.

